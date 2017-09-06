National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) is Sept. 10-16, 2017, but Love's Travel Stops announced it is turning that week into an entire month. Throughout September, thousands of drivers will win $100 in My Love Rewards points and one driver will win $10,000 in points.

“Professional drivers spend weeks on the road at a time delivering goods to businesses across the country so we can enjoy the basic necessities,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We have some of the most loyal Customers and we wanted to do something special to thank and honor them for their hard work.”

One driver will win the grand prize of 1 million My Love Rewards points, a $10,000 retail value. Drivers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting any Love’s with a touchscreen and entering their My Love Rewards number. Drivers will follow the prompts to watch a short video and answer four questions, then hit submit. Drivers can enter once per week.

Every time drivers swipe their My Love Rewards card in September, they have a chance to win 10,000 My Love Rewards points, a $100 value. Winners will instantly receive the points. My Love Rewards members earn free shower and drink refill credits with every fuel purchase of 50 gallons or more.

Throughout September, drivers receive a free Love’s hat with the purchase of three pairs of gloves for $9.99 at all Love’s Travel Stops. Drivers can also take advantage of other amenities at any of our locations in 41 states, including tire care, light mechanical and oil change services, Transflo Express, freight factoring services with Love’s Financial and more.