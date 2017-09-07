Alfredo Tapia Martinez, shown with his family, was named NCI Driver of the Month for July 2017. (Photo: NCI)

National Carriers, Inc. announced Alfredo Tapia Martinez of Liberal, KS, has been named NCI Driver of the Month for July 2017.

Martinez owns and operates a truck within the NCI Livestock Division. He attended Seward County Vocational Technical School in 2000 earning his CDL and joined National Carriers through its lease purchase program upon graduation.

NCI director of Livestock Jason Greer stated that “Alfredo can be counted on every time he is assigned a load of cattle to transport.” Cattle are shipped from feed yards in Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, as well as Kansas to National Beef Packers for processing. NCI livestock drivers are trained to load, transport, and unload cattle without hotshots or other stress inducing methods, the company noted.

The company also noted that Martinez has another career outside of trucking. He writes popular Spanish-language songs, which the company said are in demand by well-known musical groups throughout the United States and Mexico. When asked why he continues to work at National Carriers instead of pursuing a full-time music career, Martinez explained he would not risk losing his family due to the demands of the music business. He noted he creates many of his song ideas while transporting cattle.

Each Driver of the Month is a finalist for NCI Driver of the Year 2017 with each monthly winner receiving a $500 bonus. National Carriers Driver of the Year is awarded a $5,000 prize at the NCI Driver of the Year Banquet in spring 2018.