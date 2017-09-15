Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGVAmerica) announced that Daniel Gage has been named its new president. Gage succeeds Matthew Godlewski, who recently joined Ford Motor Company.

“Dan’s deep experience in moving positive initiatives through a variety of channels will be critical as NGVAmerica continues to push for policies that make natural gas fuel more available to the transportation market,” said Mitchell Pratt, chairman of NGVAmerica. “As alternative fuels grab more and more headlines about their potential, it is imperative that our industry communicates the many ways natural gas is the superior choice for fleets that are looking to make a positive impact on the environment and to save money today and into the future.”

“It’s a defining moment for natural gas in transportation,” added Gage, “and I am honored to lead a talented group of professionals dedicated to advancing cleaner air through the expanded use of natural gas innovation.”

According to NGVAmerica, over 165,000 light-, medium-, and heavy-duty natural gas vehicles are on America’s roadways today. About 30% of all transit buses operate on natural gas as do approximately 60% of all new refuse truck orders, the organization noted.

“Natural gas remains the cleanest commercially available transportation option, costing – on average – one third less than other fuels,” said Gage. “Domestically-sourced, natural gas delivers superior performance and offers the most cost-effective NOx emissions reductions as compared to diesel or electric options.”

Gage will begin at NGVAmerica in mid-September. He holds more than 20 years of experience in government and community relations and public affairs. Gage comes to NGVAmerica from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers where he served as senior director of communications and public affairs since 2011.

Prior to joining the Alliance, Gage was a senior staff member in the Washington office of the American Academy of Pediatrics and served as vice president of Government Relations for JA Green & Company. His background includes a decade of Congressional experience as chief of staff, legislative director, and communications director for former House Appropriations Cardinal Jim Walsh (NY) and as director of public affairs for the City of Syracuse, NY.