Before and after: Steelman Transporatin COO Brett Sheets donated his hair to the Locks of Love Foundation for the second time last month. He posed with his wife before and after making the donation. (Photos: Steelman Transportation)

At Steelman Transportation, Inc., it's becoming something of a habit to help out kids with cancer and other diseases. Brett Sheets, chief operating officer at Steelman, has once again made a charitable donation of hair to the Locks of Love Foundation.

Sheets grew his hair for more than two years in anticipation of the donation. Locks of Love provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children under age 21 with hair loss related to a medical diagnosis.

It's the second time Sheets has donated to Locks of Love. He chose Saturday, Sept. 16 for his haircut to honor his late mother, who passed away earlier this year due to complications from the flu. It would have been her birthday.

​Steelman has been in the long-haul, flatbed business since 1991. The company's fleet now consists of more than 110 late-model tractors and 180 trailers that carry a diverse freight mix throughout the contiguous United States, Canada and Mexico.

This past July, Steelman became a part of Daseke Inc., the largest owner and operator of open-deck specialized transportation capacity in North America. Daseke boasts a fleet of approximately 3,500 tractors and 7,000 trailers and serves industrial customers, also in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.