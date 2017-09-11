Blue Tree Systems has appointed Christopher Burruss, former president of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), to its North American sales team.

According to the company, Burruss will focus on working with North America's largest fleets to promote Blue Tree's platform. As National Accounts Manager, Burruss will spearhead the strategy to implement ELD/HOS, reefer monitoring, driver performance scoring and fuel economy products in some of America's largest fleets, the company added.

Having served for more than 10 years as president of the TCA, Burruss has more recently managed national accounts at the Bose Corporation. He has also served as president and CEO of the Tennessee Trucking Association and the North American Transportation Management Institute, and vice president of the Missouri Trucking Association. Chris is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

"I am delighted to join Blue Tree Systems, at a time when many tech-savvy fleets are switching to Blue Tree to access its game-changing solutions to the industry's most significant challenges – attracting and retaining drivers, improving safety, complying with regulations, protecting cargo, increasing fleet productivity and saving money on fuel,” Burruss said.

"Chris’ deep wealth of knowledge and experience has made him a key addition to Blue Tree Systems” said Tim Van Cleve, vice president of sales, Blue Tree Systems NA. “We are delighted that he has taken the opportunity to help us realize the potential for Blue Tree in the North American market."