Timothy B. Tarbet, a global IT executive with more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software development, was named vice president of development by TMW Systems. Tarbet will work with software leaders and developers across the TMW enterprise. He will be guiding the development of the company’s advanced TMW.Suite transportation management system (TMS).

Tarbet joins Cleveland-based TMW after a 20-plus year career with Parker Hannifin Corporation, a supplier of motion and control technologies for aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration and other applications.

“Tim is an extraordinarily skilled leader who specializes in leveraging multi-discipline collaboration to achieve visionary goals,” Timothy Leonard, TMW's executive vice president of technology. “His talents are well aligned with our own vision for transforming the way freight moves through the global supply chain. His leadership of our TMW.Suite development activities and other projects will help us continue to increase the value we provide to transportation businesses of all types and sizes.”