The American Trucking Assns. will welcome two members of President Trump's cabinet, a Google autonomous vehicle consultant, and many more industry leaders and legends at this year’s ATA Management Conference and Exhibition, which is Oct. 21-25, in Orlando.

The ATA announced its featured speakers, listed below, on Tuesday.

"MCE is the premier trucking industry event of 2017, a chance for executives to hear from some of the most important government officials, key industry executives and other influential leaders about the state of trucking, the economy and the country,” said Chris Spear, ATA's president and CEO. “This year’s lineup makes MCE a truly can’t-miss event, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of individuals — CEOs, company executives, and industry partners who drive our industry forward — to Orlando.”

2017 American Trucking Associations featured Management Conference and Exhibition speakers, are:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao ;

; U.S. Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta ;

; Lawrence D. Burns , consultant at Waymo, Google’s self-driving car subsidiary and former vice president of research and development at General Motors, will discuss the convergence of technology and innovative business models to transform trucking’s future

, consultant at Waymo, Google’s self-driving car subsidiary and former vice president of research and development at General Motors, will discuss the convergence of technology and innovative business models to transform trucking’s future Werner Enterprises President and CEO Derek Leathers , ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello , and ATRI President Rebecca Brewster present “How Do Your Numbers Stack Up?”

, ATA Chief Economist , and ATRI President present “How Do Your Numbers Stack Up?” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear delivers his “State of the Industry” address;

delivers his “State of the Industry” address; Neil Newhouse , a partner at Public Opinion Strategies and three-time awardee of AAPC’s “Pollster of the Year,” shares insights about public opinion on some of the industry’s hottest issues;

, a partner at Public Opinion Strategies and three-time awardee of AAPC’s “Pollster of the Year,” shares insights about public opinion on some of the industry’s hottest issues; “Trucking Legends” panel featuring three industry icons: Charles “Shorty” Whittington , Grammer Industries; Dan England , C.R. England; John Smith , CRST with ATA Chairman Kevin Burch , president of Jet Express Inc.;

, Grammer Industries; , C.R. England; , CRST with ATA Chairman , president of Jet Express Inc.; Elizabeth Smart , abduction survivor, “inspiring communicator of hope” and founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation;

, abduction survivor, “inspiring communicator of hope” and founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation; Mark Jenkins, author of National Geographic’s “Beyond the Edge” adventure blog, award-winning photographer, speaks about strategic and intelligent risk-taking;

“These speakers, along with a full roster of educational sessions, an extensive exhibit floor, and our world-class featured entertainment is going to make this year’s MCE an unforgettable and invaluable experience,” Burch said.

Register for this year’s ATA Management Conference and Exhibition in Orlando.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry.