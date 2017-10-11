Allison Transmission announced availability of its latest fuel economy technology for its 1000 Series and 2000 Series. Referred to as xFE, designating extra fuel economy, the fully automatic bus and truck transmissions have demonstrated improvements up to 7%, according to the company.

“Other than our electric hybrid products, xFE models represent the very best fuel economy technology we offer,” said John Coll, senior vice president of global marketing, sales and service for Allison Transmission. “Our goal with this expansion of the xFE portfolio is to also now achieve the best fuel economy from an automatic transmission in smaller, medium-duty buses and trucks.”

The 1000 Series and 2000 Series xFE transmissions have the same space claim and ratings as current models, but incorporate a redesigned torque converter damper coupled with the FuelSense 2.0 Max package. The damper enables first range lock up, delivering more lock up operation and operating at lower engine speeds in higher ranges to further improve fuel economy, the company added. All xFE transmissions are compatible with alternative fuel engines.

“The new design works to achieve enhanced fuel economy in start-stop dense, low average speed duty cycles,” said Coll. “Transit and city buses are the ideal candidates for this technology and that’s why we’ve remained focused on those applications.”

First announced in 2015, xFE transmissions were exclusively available in the 3000 Series for bus applications. The new models represent the first expansion of the xFE portfolio and come standard with FuelSense 2.0.