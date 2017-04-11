BYD, the California Air Resources Board, Bay Area Air Quality Management District and SF Goodwill launched a new project that will bring 11 clean, zero-emission battery electric trucks to operate throughout the Bay Area.

According to BYD, the project represents a first of its kind to test the viability of deploying a fleet of electric delivery trucks in the Bay Area. SF Goodwill will operate 10 Class 6 delivery trucks and one Class 8 refuse truck assembled at BYD Motors’ North American facility in the City of Lancaster, Los Angeles County. SF Goodwill will use the 10 class 6 trucks for collections and to transport donations among its stores and drop off locations. The refuse truck will be used as a debris hauler for transporting unsold collections to reuse/recycling centers.

“This deployment with Goodwill for BYD state of the art battery electric trucks will show the skeptics that zero emission technology is reliable and ready for wide scale use in medium and heavy-duty trucking applications,” said Stella Li, president of BYD Motors.

“We are excited to grow our fleet without increasing our carbon footprint,” said William Rogers, President and CEO of Goodwill of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin. “These alternatively powered trucks will reduce local emissions, improve air quality and protect our environment here in the Bay Area. Working with BYD, we are proud to be the model test market and hope this innovation can be replicated everywhere.”

SF Goodwill said it will spend 24 months collecting and analyzing vehicle performance, maintenance data and emission reductions to memorialize the benefits electric trucks provide. Additionally, the project will provide Goodwill with a model to electrify its truck fleet that can be replicated at any of its 165 national Goodwill regions, as well as to other fleets that are considering transitioning to electric trucks.

The BYD trucks will serve as a one-for-one replacement of diesel vehicles with clean, zero emission vehicles that will benefit communities in dense urban environments, which are often disproportionately impacted by poor air quality. The project is funded through California’s cap-and-trade program, and includes matching funds from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and an in-kind match from SF Goodwill.