Consolidated Metco (ConMet) announced it is partnering with Protean Holdings Corp. (Protean Electric) to develop an electric in-wheel drive system to provide hybrid-electric solutions for the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets.

“We are combining our decades’ long expertise in wheel hubs for commercial vehicles with Protean Electric’s success with drive systems for electrified passenger vehicles,” stated Beto Dantas, ConMet VP of Marketing, Innovation, and Strategy. “The result is the development of an innovative wheel end product that will provide lower lifecycle costs, improved fuel economy, added torque, increased power, and better overall vehicle performance.”

“This agreement enables us to expand the market reach of our ProteanDRIVE technology into the commercial vehicle market,” explains Andrew Whitehead, Chief Commercial Officer at Protean Electric. “ConMet has the commercial vehicle market and wheel hub experience we have been looking for to help develop this solution”

The ConMet/Protean in-wheel electric drive system will enable ConMet’s OEM and fleet customers to address the continued tightening of safety and emissions regulations, increasing demands for improved fuel efficiency, weight and drivetrain packaging optimization, and shifts in vehicle demands for long-haul and urban delivery, according to the company.

In addition, the jointly developed electric wheel end system, which is compatible with existing vehicles, will provide vehicle packaging advantages, reduce complexity, and minimize drivetrain losses for truck, tractor, and trailer applications.

ConMet will feature the new electrified hub in its booth at the MidAmerica Trucking Show March 23-25, 2017 in Louisville, KY.