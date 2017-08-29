Cummins unveiled its fully electric Class 7 tractor that is intended for vocational applications such as urban delivery, port drayage and terminal handling. (Photos: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

COLUMBUS, IN. During an event on Tuesday, Aug. 29, Cummins unveiled its fully electric Class 7 demonstration Urban Hauler Tractor here at the company’s technical center.

The truck, intended as a "technical demonstrator" for vocational applications like urban delivery, port drayage and terminal handling, has a Cummins integrated electric powertrain and was built by Roush with the design inspired by Cummins. It has a range of 100 miles on a single charge, which is extendable to 300 miles with the addition of a second pack of batteries.

In addition, the company displayed the latest in near-zero natural gas engine technology, diesel engines (the X12 and X15), and shared plans to introduce a heavy-duty diesel engine in 2022.

“These new technological innovations build on our 100-year legacy of bringing the best solutions to our customers, driving their success and meeting the evolving demands of their industries and markets,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chief technical officer, Cummins Inc. “We will harness our global technical footprint to continue to develop a wide variety of power technologies to bring our customers the choice and solutions that enable their success and contribute to a sustainable future.”

During the event, which included tours of the Cummins technical center, Cummins leaders and scientists showcased the company’s work in analysis-led design capability, virtual reality, alternative fuels and digital capabilities.

“As a global power leader for the commercial and industrial customers we serve, with an unmatched service and support network, we are better positioned than any other company to win in new and emerging technologies and in new markets,” said Rich Freeland, Cummins president and chief operating officer. “We will leverage our deep industry and customer knowledge and our scale advantage to win. Over the past century, our ability to innovate and adapt has fueled our success and we are confident we are on the right path to do it again.”