Daimler Trucks North America is recalling approximately 698 model year 2017 Freightliner Cascadia and 2017 Western Star 5700 trucks equipped with NFD tandem rear axles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the hardening process, the axle assembly output shaft may have been made brittle, possibly resulting in the output shaft fracturing while the vehicle is in use. If output shaft fractures while descending a grade, the compression braking will be ineffective. Additionally, large debris may land in the road. Both scenarios increase the risk of a crash.

DTNA announced it will notify the owners, and Detroit Axle dealers will replace the output shaft, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on July 9, 2017. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL-738.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.