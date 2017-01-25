LAS VEGAS. Fleets and other maintenance providers can identify drivetrain replacement parts, check real-time inventory availability, find distributors and request quotes through a new e-commerce platform introduced by Dana Inc. Authorized Dana distributors can also access a secure version of the new online tool to obtain prices, respond to quote requests and track shipping, company officials said during a press conference at Heavy-duty Aftermarket Week.

Built using familiar consumer search and e-commerce functions, the Dana platform will allow users to identify needed parts by vehicle, product type, part number, product line, or even key word, according to Peter Cirulis, VP of customer experience and product planning for Dana Aftermarket Group. Line drawings and photos that can be enlarged on screen bring additional technical details, he said.

Once parts are identified, they can be saved to a wish list, which can then be forwarded for a quote to distributers located by the new tool. The chosen distributor can then use the secured version of the platform of find pricing and availability, as well as manage invoicing, shipping and other customer service functions necessary to complete the order.

“This new e-commerce platform is a significant advancement in Dana’s commitment to digital transformation for the aftermarket community, while improving and enabling access to replacement parts and information in all vehicle markets around the world,” Cirulis said.