Power management company Eaton announced João V. Faria has been appointed president of Eaton’s Vehicle Group, effective May 1. He will succeed Kenneth F. Davis, who announced he will retire on Aug. 1. Faria will report to Uday Yadav, chief operating officer, Industrial Sector.

In this role, Faria will be responsible for the company’s vehicle business, which manufactures engine air management, traction control, fluid conveyance and powertrain products for passenger and commercial vehicles.

“João’s deep knowledge of our vehicle businesses coupled with his broad Eaton experience in both hydraulics and electrical make him an ideal candidate to lead our team at a time when our industry is undergoing significant change,” Yadav said. “João’s international experience and knowledge of blended power will be a real asset as we position the Vehicle Group for an exciting future.”

In 2013, Faria was appointed to his current dual role leading the electrical business in Latin America and serving as the corporate president for South and Central America. Prior to that, he was president, hydraulics business, Americas.

Faria joined Eaton in 1987 as a materials engineer at the Valinhos, Brazil. During his career with Eaton, Faria has served as general manager of the light- and medium-duty transmission operations in Brazil; general manager, Valve Actuation for the automotive business’ Engine Air Management Operations; vice president and general manager, Engine Air Management Operations; president, Powertrain and Specialty Controls Operations; and president, Vehicle Group, EMEA.

According to the company, Davis served as president, Vehicle Group, since 2011.

“From leadership that helped our business develop an industry-leading portfolio, to his indelible impact on the lives of those he has worked with, Ken’s a prime example of someone whose contributions to Eaton will be felt for years to come,” Yadav said. “On behalf of the company, I want to thank Ken for his dedication to Eaton. We appreciate his many accomplishments and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Davis joined Eaton in 1986 as a territory manager for the Midwest Region in Dallas, TX. Since that time, Davis has held a number of leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president and general manager, Clutch Business; president, Light and Medium-Duty Transmission Business; and president, Americas, Vehicle Group.