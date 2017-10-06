Peterbilt announced the availability of the new 12-speed Eaton Endurant transmission in Models 579 and 567.

Available with the Cummins X15 Efficiency series engine in ratings up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque, the Endurant will service vehicles in regional and line-haul applications up to 110,000 lbs. GVW.

The Endurant transmission comes standard with the PACCAR column mounted shifter. A cooler-free precision lubrication system, encapsulated sensors and wiring, and standard 8-bolt PTO opening location, and a 750,000-mile lube change interval are among some of the key features.

“The Endurant transmission was optimized for the Cummins X15 engine and gives our customers another powertrain option,” said Scott Newhouse, Peterbilt chief engineer. “Endurant has a wide range of benefits including its light weight design and longer service intervals. Its integration with the column mounted shifter will make it a top choice for both fleet and owner operator customers.”

