Eaton announced it has added a host of features to its IntelliConnect suite of connected solutions. According to the company, IntelliConnect gives fleets advanced notice that a vehicle may be having an issue, and the new features are now available on the Geotab Marketplace as an integrated solution to help fleets manage their assets.

“The value and payback of Eaton’s IntelliConnect solution is already proving to be a major contributor in reducing downtimes and improving overall maintenance efficiencies,” said Bobby Robinette, project team lead, Connected Solutions, Eaton. “Now with Geotab, we can offer our automated transmission customers even more solutions to increase profitability.”

“As a world leader in telematics technology, Geotab builds solutions from the ground up to meet emerging customer needs and market opportunities,” said Scott Sutarik, associate vice president, Commercial Vehicle Solutions at Geotab. “This integration with Eaton will help support the owners and operators of vehicles with one of the best automated transmissions in the trucking industry.”

Designed for Eaton automated and automatic transmissions, IntelliConnect provides users with customized delivery of information through email alerts, the Navistar OnCommand Connection portal, an existing telematics portal, or through Eaton’s website.

"IntelliConnect is about seamlessly connecting our customer’s data with Eaton’s deep vehicle knowledge, and providing solutions that reduce the amount of time a customer will need to diagnose a problem and repair a vehicle," said Gerard Devito, vice president, technology, Eaton. "Offering an integrated solution with Geotab gives us another tool to accomplish this which helps customers access the benefits that only Eaton can provide for our transmissions."