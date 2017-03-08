Power management company Eaton has created a new Aggressive Performance calibration for the company’s lineup of UltraShift PLUS and Fuller Advantage automated manual transmissions.

“Fleets have been asking us for better performance on grades and quicker acceleration,” said Chris Nielsen, manager, Global Product Strategy, Vocational and Performance Transmissions, Eaton Vehicle Group. “Eaton values customer feedback whenever it comes to improving our products, and we have responded with the new Aggressive Performance calibration that is ideal for fleets that are more performance-minded.”

Eaton announced it has enhanced the performance on grades by incorporating new quicker shift times – estimated at 200-300 milliseconds faster – which allow the engine to come in at higher RPMs resulting in powerful grade climbs. Better start gear selection and improved offset have also been added to provide a stronger launch for ultimate control in challenging terrain, the company noted.

Compared to the previous Performance calibration, the new Aggressive Performance calibration significantly improves acceleration - up to 2.9 seconds faster to 25 miles per hour and up to 5.4 seconds faster to 55 miles per hour, Eaton added.

Eaton Commercial Vehicle components are backed by Eaton’s Roadranger network of more than 180 drivetrain professionals who provide solutions, support and expertise to fleets and dealers. For more information visit www.eaton.com/roadranger, where the latest product information is available, as well as service, parts and training assistance, 24 hours a day. Experts are available in the Roadranger Call Center by dialing 1-800-826-HELP (4357) in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, dial 01-800-826-4357.