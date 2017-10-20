Endurant automated transmission: A league of its own

The Endurant is rated to handle loads up to 110,000 lbs. and weighs in with lubricant at just 657 lbs., which is lighter than most automated manual transmissions available today. But the Endurant was designed specifically to be an automated transmission and never was or will be a manual, placing it somewhat in a league of its own (for now, at least). (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

The Endurant will be offered as a sister product optimized for Paccar engines labeled as a Paccar Automated Transmission. The test trucks this week, however, all had Cummins X15 diesel engines and Endurant automated transmissions. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

The Endurant can make easy and precise work of low-speed maneuvers like backing up to a trailer with its Urge to Move creeping feature, which works in 1st-4th forward gears and 1st-2nd reverse gears. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

The Endurant includes intelligent cruise functionality as well. Out on the highway in cruise, if the truck heads down a hill and picks up a few mph above the set limit, the transmission will grab neutral and coast to save fuel. It also uses GPS to monitor the topography ahead and can adjust, for example, by holding a lower gear as the truck approaches an incline in cruise. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

The first trucks available with the Endurant as an option will be Kenworth T-680s like these and Peterbilt 579s. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

That "creap forward" feature of the Endurant, more officially called "Urge to Move," also has smart features built in. We deliberately left the trailer brakes on and tried to creep forward, but the system detected the problem and aborted the launch. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

No fighting the trailer: From a complete stop on a 15% grade, the Endurant allows the truck to creep forward with no rollback if the driver just has it in gear and takes his or her foot off the brake pedal. This was with a truck loaded to about 65,000 lbs. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

With its shift strategies and optimization and connected diagnostics, the Endurant is designed to level the playing field between experienced and inexperienced drivers in terms of performance and efficiency of the truck. Except for the CB radio, higher vantage point, etc., driving a heavy truck equipped with the Endurant can feel pretty close to driving a large passenger vehicle. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Stepping back just slightly, this Peterbilt 579 with its Endurant automated transmission looks very carlike. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Notice that increasing/decreasing graphic on the shift stalk as well, similar to a passenger car showing something like delay for intermittent windshield wipers? Here, it's indicating first, second and third positions turning on and increasing the engine brakes; tap the stalk down one notch past third for "max." (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Seen here in a Peterbilt 579 tractor, the shift stalk controlling the Endurant is designed for simplicity and intuitive use. Roll-click the handle forward or back to shift into drive or reverse from neutral, respectively; the large button on the end engages and disengages the transmission's manual mode.

Members of the media got a chance to test out the new Endurant automated transmission from Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies on Wednesday at Eaton Proving Grounds in Marshall, MI. (Photo: Aaron Marsh / Fleet Owner)

Some 42 months before the new Endurant automated transmission's launch, the program engineers locked themselves in an abandoned warehouse to start completely from scratch. Well, not quite, but close — and it was about that consummate a ground-up effort.

It was a very tightly-scheduled process that took three-and-a-half years, and there's no slack in that time frame that could've been cut out to accelerate the process. And instead of automating a traditional manual transmission, this flagship transmission from Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is free from certain constraints and has some smart, new thinking built in.

For example, rated to handle 110,000 lbs. and weighing in with fluids at 657 lbs., the Endurant is lighter than most automated manual transmissions. How do you do that?

One way is to use less lubricant. Rather than having the gears essentially sitting in a "lube bath," the Endurant targets lubrication and sprays it directly where it's needed. Matt Erdmann, manager of program management for the Eaton-Cummins joint venture, compares more typical transmission lubrication to the operation of a riverboat's paddle wheel.

"That's essentially what your gears are when they're in an oil bath," he explained. On a riverboat, "that impeller goes around, and you're losing energy with every tooth that hits that water bath."

"Well, there's a lot more effective way of getting gears lubricated if you just spray it at them," he added.

Here are some scenes and insights from a trip this week to Eaton Proving Grounds in Marshall, MI, where members of the media got a chance to test out the Endurant.