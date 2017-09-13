Kenworth announced it will develop advancements in Class 8 truck aerodynamics, engine and powertrain efficiencies as part of DOE's SuperTruck II program. (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth announced that it will collaborate with the PACCAR Technical Center and DAF Trucks NV to develop advancements in Class 8 truck aerodynamics, engine and powertrain efficiencies with $8 million in year-one funding provided by the Vehicle Technologies Office of U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) SuperTruck II program.

Other partners include Eaton, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Mississippi State University, and AVL.

The project will utilize the company’s on-highway flagship Kenworth T680 with the 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR MX engine.

“The U.S. DOE SuperTruck II project is an excellent opportunity for Kenworth, the PACCAR Technical Center and DAF engineers, along with our partners, to explore significant modifications to aerodynamic design, while also developing key ways to further enhance the efficiency of the PACCAR MX engine and PACCAR powertrain,” said Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.

“This is an important program that can produce real-world results to benefit fleets and truck operators with even greater reductions in fuel usage and emissions in the future,” he added.

PACCAR joins four other SuperTruck II teams working to develop such innovative technologies designed to more than double the freight efficiency of Class 8 trucks.

Up to $12 million in additional funding could be awarded for the Kenworth T680 and PACCAR MX engine project over the next three years, subject to annual appropriations by Congress, which has been very supportive of the SuperTruck II initiative.