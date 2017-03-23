Level Seven announced the June release of RemanCoreConnect and RemanCoreConnect Enterprise, both web-based reman solutions designed to replace custom applications, spreadsheets, and other manual systems that some companies may use to track core eligibility outside of their business system.

“These are simplified solutions that provide the essential core management capabilities needed to run a reman business,” said Gina Drobnick, COO and the driving force behind the development effort.

These products are in addition to the company’s Microsoft Dynamics NAV for Reman, a global ERP application. RemanCoreConnect, which the company noted it developed in response to market demand, features capabilities that address the most common pain points for companies involved in remanufacturing.

“Whether you remanufacture engines, transmissions, turbochargers, brake calipers, pumps or compressors, RemanCoreConnect is configurable to meet the needs of your operation,” according to Level Seven.

RemanCoreConnect and RemanCoreConnect Enterprise include core tracking, core terms, core returns and credits, core inspection and grading, core families, core banking, and customer/supplier core eligibility portal. RemanCoreConnect Enterprise also includes teardown production and ERP integration.