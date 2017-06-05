The LoadHandler Power Products announced its all makes starter and alternator line now offers six new alternators and starters in a variety of application configurations to provide new, drop-in replacement coverage for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

​LoadHandler Power Products starters and alternators are a value- and solutions-driven line of rotating electrical products that are fully application tested for medium- and heavy-duty applications. Each LoadHandler product was engineered to meet and exceed OEM specifications and carries a one-year warranty.

The new medium- and heavy-duty LoadHandler alternator series – a source of power in a high-efficiency, high-output package – now includes 140-, 150-, 160- and 200-amp coverage in several brushed and brushless designs engineered specifically to meet application, the company noted.

“LoadHandler Power Products provide reliable performance at a value-driven price,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director, aftermarket sales and marketing, Prestolite Electric. “For medium and heavy duty applications where performance is critical, the extensive new line of LoadHandler 100% new, drop-in replacement starters and alternators provides a robust solution that can impact your bottom line.”