XL Hybrids' XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System will be installed in 52 vehicles that serve five Massachusetts state agency fleets.

The hybrid-electric vehicles will be used by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation, Environmental Police, Department of Correction, Department of Developmental Services, and Department of Youth Services. The XL Hybrids upgrades were made possible by support from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

“The state agencies are the latest in an impressive list of leading brands and fleets adopting our technology, including the Coca-Cola Company, the City of Boston, AmeriPride Services, Harvard University and Yale University, to name a few,” Tod Hynes, founder and CEO of XL Hybrids, said. “Fleets appreciate that our technology is electrifying popular vehicles, allowing them to maintain OEM warranties, with no special fueling infrastructure or driver training required. The fuel savings are immediate and the positive impact on the environment is proven.”

Massachusetts placed its new order after seeing successful results from past vehicle conversions by XL Hybrids in its Conservation and Recreation and Environmental Police vehicles. Those vehicle upfits—on a mix of Ford Transit vans, Ford E-Series Cutaways and Chevy Express vans—have saved 650 gallons of gas to date and the agencies expect to save nearly 82,000 gallons over the life of the systems, the company noted.

XL Hybrids vehicles include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports sustainability benefits. The XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.

More information: email info@xlhybrids.com.