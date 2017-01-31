The new PACCAR tandem rear axle is now standard on the Kenworth T680 and T880. According to the company, the new PACCAR tandem axle is designed to improve the operating efficiency for line haul, regional haul and pick-up and delivery customers. Rated at 40,000 lbs., the tandem axle supports a gross combination weight of 80,000 lbs., the company noted.

“The new PACCAR tandem rear axle for the aerodynamically efficient Kenworth T680 on-highway model and the T880 vocational flagship model provides enhanced fuel economy, reduces vehicle weight by up to 150 lbs., and complements the excellent performance and fuel efficiency of the PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

The PACCAR tandem axle offers ratios of 2.47 to 3.70 with engine torque compatibility up to 1,650 lb.-ft. and multi-torque rating compatibility up to 1,750 lb.-ft. Warranty coverage is five years or 750,000 miles.