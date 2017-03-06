Prestolite Electric has announced the expansion of the Leece-Neville IdlePro alternator series – a new offering of heavy-duty alternators that deliver output at low engine speeds – to include a 24V 120- and 180-amp output dual internal fan design. The new IdlePro 24V 120- and 180-amp high-efficiency/high-output alternators are ideal for high-heat, high-performance heavy duty applications including bus, coach, construction, agriculture and industrial vehicles, the company noted.

“This is an exciting addition to our IdlePro product line,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director, aftermarket sales and marketing, Prestolite Electric. “The new 24-volt IdlePro alternators have the potential to extend service life, increase vehicle uptime and improve performance by enhancing the electrical system.”

Other key features of the new alternators are heavy-duty bearings for high belt loads and intelligent multifunction regulators with load share capability for multiple alternator use. The new 24V alternators were designed for MAN, Scania, CAT, Cummins, Volvo and other OE manufacturers’ engines.

According to the company, other features include: