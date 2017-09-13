Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) in San Bernardino County, California recently received two all-electric, zero-emission, Starcraft eQuest XL school buses from Creative Bus Sales Inc. and powered by all-electric powertrains from Motiv Power Systems.

“We’re proud to be building a future with Creative Bus Sales and CJUSD, where a ride to and from school is not a threat to a child’s healthy lungs,” said Motiv CEO Jim Castelaz. “As a father, I’m thrilled that Motiv can help families, disadvantaged communities and schools access zero-emission solutions that protect our children from harmful, cancer-causing pollutants.”

These zero-emission school buses have flexible seating, support wheelchair access and can be configured to accommodate up to eight wheelchairs for routes with special needs children. Built on Ford’s F59 chassis, the buses provide a maximum capacity of 48 passengers and a range of up to 85 miles on a single charge.

“The Motiv electric powertrain is giving Creative’s eQuest XL school bus unprecedented performance previously uncharacteristic of electric buses,” says Joe Angeli of Creative Bus Sales. “The hill climbing power and acceleration provided by the electric powertrain gives these buses a driving experience consistent with standard buses creating a safer driving environment for the buses and the children they transport.”