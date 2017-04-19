XL Hybrids announced it received a California Air Resources Board Executive Order (CARB EO) allowing aftermarket conversions of gasoline-powered Ford Transit cargo vans and passenger wagons to be upgraded with the XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System.

CARB also awarded XL Hybrids with the first California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) vehicle eligibility allowing an incentive for aftermarket conversions of gasoline-powered Ford Transit vans and wagons into hybrid electric vehicles for model years 2017, 2016, and 2015. California fleets can receive $2,500 vouchers for each Ford Transit van or wagon upfitted with XL Hybrids’ XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System for up to 100 vehicles per fleet. The second 100 vehicles per fleet will receive $2,000 vouchers for each upfitted Ford Transit van. XL Hybrids conversions for CARB-compliant GM vans and wagons also qualify for HVIP.

“XL Hybrids is honored to receive the first CARB aftermarket hybrid electric vehicle conversion EO for the Ford Transit,” said Clay Siegert, co-founder and chief operating officer for XL Hybrids. “Our XL3 Hybrid System is especially effective for fleets in metropolitan settings with vehicles in stop-and-go traffic. XL3-equipped Ford Transits can provide fuel economy improvements and sustainability benefits for many California businesses and organizations.”