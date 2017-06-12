The final rule did not include a requirement for 30 hours behind the wheel. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has made official its final rule setting training standards for new applicants seeking commercial driver’s licenses.

The agency initially announced the rule in December, with an expected compliance date of February. However, all pending regulations were required to undergo a further review by the Trump administration, leading to several delays.

The rule requires new drivers to undergo knowledge training and behind-the-wheel training. The compliance deadline for the new rule extends until February 2020.

The final rule did not include a requirement for 30 hours behind the wheel, which had been including in the original proposal.

In December, Anthony Foxx, then head of the Department of Transportation, called the rule exemplifies “a commitment to safety from a broad coalition of commercial motor vehicle stakeholders.”