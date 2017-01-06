Outgoing Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx noted that government needs “rewire” itself in order to become more supportive of new technologies, like autonomous vehicles, while ensuring that they are "safe and secure." (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

Anthony Foxx, the outgoing Secretary of Transportation, stressed in an “exit memo” issued this week that improving and expanding America’s transportation system – especially its highway network – will remain a big issue for his replacement, Elaine Chao, who is expected to be confirmed by the U.S. Congress next week.

“The next Secretary of Transportation will not simply work on building roads and bridges and ensuring safe travel,” Foxx said in his memo.

“The next administration is entering a period of advanced automated technologies in transportation, an infrastructure system that continues to work for some and against others in society, dramatic demographic shifts, an increase in extreme weather events in a changing climate, and a backlog of projects needed across the country with not enough resources to address it,” he added.

Foxx – who previously served as the Mayor of Charlotte, NC, before becoming Transportation Secretary in 2013 – stressed that the main current funding source for highway construction and repair, the federal fuel tax, “does not meet our infrastructure needs and is getting weaker each year [and] future administrations should consider fundamentally rethinking transportation funding.”

He added that among the challenges the current transportation system faces in the future include a rapidly growing population, demographic shifts in rural and urban areas, and a 45% increase in freight volume – issues touched on in the agency’s Beyond Traffic 2045 report issued last year.

“In recent decades, investments have failed to keep pace with increasing needs and much of our infrastructure has fallen into disrepair,” Foxx noted. “New policies are needed to generate sufficient revenues to meet the needs of our transportation system, prioritize funding to cost-effectively improve mobility, and incentivize efficiency and performance.”

Other key trends Foxx touched on in his “exit memo” include: