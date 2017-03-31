KeepTruckin announced its partnership with Apex Capital to help fleets comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate.

“With the FMCSA mandate becoming effective this year, Apex is very excited to provide an affordable, plug-n-play solution that enables our clients to keep moving freight,” said Jennifer Letson, chief operations officer at Apex Capital. “This strategic partnership will ensure that our clients have access to a compliant solution, included on the FMCSA’s list of registered ELD providers, in advance of the ELD mandate set to take effect in December 2017.”

Apex Capital said it spent over 12 months “rigorously testing and evaluating” ELD solutions to ensure that the best option was selected. “After discovering the cost-effective service, remarkable customer experience, and easy-to-use platform that KeepTruckin offers, the partnership was forged,” the company added.

“We’re excited to partner with Apex Capital, an industry leader that shares our commitment to meeting fleets’ pressing needs through a personalized, proactive and comprehensive customer experience,” said John Verdon, head of partnerships at KeepTruckin. “KeepTruckin’s ease-of-use will help Apex Capital's clients reduce administrative hours, streamline operations and comply with the ELD mandate regulations."