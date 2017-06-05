KeepTruckin announced it is hosting a free webinar on the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate on June 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. (PST).

The webinar, titled “Electronic Logging Device Mandate: What You Should Know,” will be presented by Joe Rajkovacz, who is the director of governmental affairs and communications for the Western States Trucking Association.

The webinar will include discussion on the following topics:

The legislative history of the ELD mandate

The regulatory history of the ELD mandate

The various legal challenges the final ELD rule faced

The current state of the ELD mandate, and its future

Different exemptions that the ELD mandate allows

Important points you need to know to prepare for compliance

When to start preparing for the upcoming ELD mandate

FMCSA announced the final ELD rule in 2015. Now the deadline for compliance is less than seven months away. From Dec.18, 2017, most CMV vehicles — other than a few exceptions — will require FMCSA-certified electronic logging devices to stay compliant.