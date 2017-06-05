KeepTruckin announced it is hosting a free webinar on the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate on June 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. (PST).
The webinar, titled “Electronic Logging Device Mandate: What You Should Know,” will be presented by Joe Rajkovacz, who is the director of governmental affairs and communications for the Western States Trucking Association.
The webinar will include discussion on the following topics:
- The legislative history of the ELD mandate
- The regulatory history of the ELD mandate
- The various legal challenges the final ELD rule faced
- The current state of the ELD mandate, and its future
- Different exemptions that the ELD mandate allows
- Important points you need to know to prepare for compliance
- When to start preparing for the upcoming ELD mandate
FMCSA announced the final ELD rule in 2015. Now the deadline for compliance is less than seven months away. From Dec.18, 2017, most CMV vehicles — other than a few exceptions — will require FMCSA-certified electronic logging devices to stay compliant.