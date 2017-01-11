The senator who led the push for reform of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the way trucking regulations are developed and enforced will once again chair a critical transportation subcommittee.

Sen. Deb Fischer (R.-NE) was named chairman of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety, and Security for the 115th Congress on Tuesday.

"I'm honored that my colleagues on the Commerce Committee have again entrusted me with this important chairmanship. Last Congress, the Surface Transportation Subcommittee advanced the first long-term highway bill in a decade, enacted bipartisan pipeline safety legislation, and passed two maritime transportation bills,” Fischer said in a statement. “We also pushed polices to keep goods moving safely and efficiently. I’m looking forward to building on these accomplishments over the next two years. By working together with my colleagues and the new administration, we can deliver infrastructure solutions that will allow American families, communities, and businesses to thrive."

The reforms initiated by Fischer and ultimately folded into the FAST Act highway bill include limits on public access to the FMCSA’s Compliance Safety Accountability (CSA) carrier measurement program data. Her legislation also called for FMCSA to conduct a comprehensive review of all rules, regulations, regulatory guidance, and enforcement policies every five years.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced the subcommittee assignments.

“I am honored to work with six subcommittee chairmen who truly understand the priorities of the American people. We’re ready to hit the ground running in the first 100 days of Congress, starting with Secretary Chao’s nomination hearing this week.”