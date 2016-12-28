American Natural Gas (ANG), a distributor of alternative motor fuels announced it has acquired seven compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations in Indiana and Ohio via the acquisition of Constellation CNG, LLC, formerly a subsidiary of Constellation. ANG also announced it acquired Questar Fueling Company, a subsidiary of Questar Corporation, including its 11 CNG fueling stations in Arizona, Kansas, Texas, Utah, California, and Colorado. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As a result of the Constellation acquisition, which closed on Dec.20, 2016 ANG now owns and operates the following seven Constellation CNG stations:

“This strategic purchase aligns with our mission to grow our CNG network, extend the reach of alternative fuels, and deliver opportunity to fleets across the country,” said Drew West, Chief Executive Officer of ANG. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing users of these stations, while continuing the relationship with Constellation as our natural gas supplier and in marketing ANG’s fueling programs to customers.”

As a result of the Questar acquisition, which closed on Dec. 16, 2016, ANG now owns and operates the following 11 high-speed, high-volume Questar Fueling CNG stations:

As a result of this acquisition and that of Constellation CNG, ANG said it now owns and operates approximately 40 fueling stations in 13 states across the United States, inclusive of stations in process and under development, up from only two stations at the time of HC2’s initial investment in ANG in August 2014.

“Our customer’s needs are driving our expansion,” said West. “With a national footprint, ANG is situated better than ever to support fleets in broader, more extensive adoptions of CNG. With energy prices on the rise and sustainability efforts growing more critical, there has never been a more important time to invest in alternative fuels.”

“Today is a milestone for ANG as we become a truly national company. Our passion for growth results from our belief that CNG can make a serious difference for fleets in all corners of America,” West continued.

Anchor tenants of the newly acquired stations include some of the nation’s largest fleets such as Anheuser-Busch, Frito-Lay, Swift Transportation, Central Freight Lines, and many others. The [11] stations are designed for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, but are also open to other fleets and members of the general public who drive natural gas-powered vehicles. Each station has between four and seven fueling lanes and either three or four compressors, guaranteeing consistent capacity and fuel pressure.

Through the transaction, ANG also acquired a new mobile fueling station. The powerful, self-contained system can be mounted to a trailer and transported wherever a client needs for temporary fueling or backup redundancy.