Breaking down Project Portal

“The Port of Los Angeles is excited to collaborate with Toyota to explore the feasibility of fuel cell technology for port drayage operations,” said Tony Gioiello, deputy executive director of port development for the Port of Los Angeles during the unveiling. “We see the potential of Toyota's zero-emission heavy-duty truck technology as another solution to meet the long-term goals of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan.”

What do you get when you buy a Mirai? Well, not just the car. The sticker price includes: Three years’ worth of complimentary fuel; three years of 24/7 customer call support; complimentary rental for seven days per year for three years; no cost scheduled maintenance for three years, or 35,000 miles; no cost roadside assistance for three years, regardless of mileage, including expedited towing service and trip interruption reimbursement at a maximum of $500 per day for up to 5 days per incident; an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty on key fuel cell vehicle components.

Toyota is selling the Mirai, after a fashion, in California right now. The 2017 Mirai model retails for $57,500, plus an $865 destination fee, but customers also may qualify for an $8,000 federal tax credit and $5,000 potential California rebate along with access to the “coveted” California HOV [high occupancy vehicle] carpool lane, the OEM said.

The Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle combines hydrogen and oxygen to make electricity onboard, while emitting nothing but water vapor. It is a zero emission vehicle with an estimated driving range of 312 miles and it can be refueled in around five minutes, the OEM said.

The fuel cell “stack” powering Project Portal is the same one powering the Toyota Mirai sedan (seen at left). Well, not quite: Project Portal is actually powered by two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a small 12 kilowatt per hour battery pack. Toyota is also partnering with Shell to construct hydrogen infrastructure to refuel fuel cell-powered vehicles.

Toyota’s Carter noted that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer all of the performance and convenience of traditional, internal-combustion engines, yet they emit nothing but water vapor. “Fuel cell technology is powerful, versatile, and scalable to a range of vehicle types, applications, and industries,” he added. “We have always believed that heavy-duty vehicles are one place where fuel cell technology can deliver significant impact because they can be a zero-emission solution to an industry that struggles with emissions reduction.”

“For more than twenty years, we have been engaged in the development and introduction of fuel cell vehicles because we understand the technology’s tremendous potential,” Carter said during his remarks at Project Portal’s unveiling. “The meaningful benefit it can make to society as a zero-emission powertrain of the future.”

Bob Carter, executive vice president of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), said that starting this summer, the Porject Portal truck will be on the job at the Port of Los Angeles as part of a feasibility study examining the performance of hydrogen fuel cell technology in heavy duty applications.

Project Portal is a Class 8 tractor that generates 670 hp and 1,325 lbs.-ft. of maximum torque, with a gross combined weight capacity of 80,000 lbs. Its estimated driving range is more than 200 miles per hydrogen fill-up. Thing is, it bears a very strong resemblance to a Kenworth tractor; doesn’t it?

Officially unveiled this week in California, Toyota’s “Project Portal” is a fully-functional zero-emission Class 8 concept truck that runs on electricity generated by a hydrogen-fired fuel cell. It’s designed for drayage operations and will be part of a “feasibility study” that begins this summer at the Port of Los Angeles. It's also a vehicle that can out-accelerate a diesel-powered tractor, as the video below demonstrates.

The Project Portal vehicle is based on fuel cell technology Toyota developed for its Mirai sedan, which is now being sold commercially in California. (All photos courtesy of Toyota)