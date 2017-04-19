Breaking down Project Portal

Breaking down Project PortalApr 19, 2017
Officially unveiled this week in California, Toyota’s “Project Portal” is a fully-functional zero-emission Class 8 concept truck that runs on electricity generated by a hydrogen-fired fuel cell. It’s designed for drayage operations and will be part of a “feasibility study” that begins this summer at the Port of Los Angeles. It's also a vehicle that can out-accelerate a diesel-powered tractor, as the video below demonstrates.
The Project Portal vehicle is based on fuel cell technology Toyota developed for its Mirai sedan, which is now being sold commercially in California. (All photos courtesy of Toyota)