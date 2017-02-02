Clean Diesel Technologies appointed Peter J. Chase as chief operating officer. He will report to CEO Matthew Beale.

“We are excited to have Peter join CDTi as we continue to execute on our plan to become the leading provider of emission control technology to the global automotive market,” stated Beale. “Peter is a proven operations leader and strategist with a track record of success in driving manufacturing efficiencies and new product introductions in a demanding OEM environment. He has extensive experience delivering highly engineered solutions to automotive customers in our key markets of North America, China and India. Peter’s skill set is an excellent fit with CDTi’s operational and commercial focus as the Company begins to capitalize on its investments in product and customer relationships during a pivotal 2017 and beyond.”

Chase commented, “CDTi is making significant progress in its international and domestic growth initiatives. I am excited to support its achievement of the tremendous opportunities ahead of it.”

Chase, 49, has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and industrial engine industries, the company said. Since 2005, he has served in positions at IMPCO Technologies, now a division of Nasdaq-listed Westport Fuel Systems. From 2004 to 2005, Chase was a senior engineer (automotive) at Cummins Engine Company Australia, and from 2002 to 2004 he was specialist engineer at General Motors Holden, Australia.

In addition, he was the director of engineering – GFP Division, at IMPCO Technologies, and technical services manager at IMPCO Technologies (Australia) Pty. Ltd. He served as product manager, business/product planning at Perkins Engines (Peterborough) Ltd. in the United Kingdom, project manager at the Gas and Fuel Corporation of Victoria in Australia, and as research and development engineer at NGV Australia.