Alliance AutoGas techs took attendees through a step-by-step propane autogas conversion on an F-250 at the 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show.

INDIANAPOLIS. This week at the Work Truck Show, Alliance AutoGas conversion techs took attendees through a step-by-step live conversion of a 2017 F-250. The conversion features Alliance AutoGas’ EPA and NFPA 58 compliant Engineered Fuel System featuring a “plug and play” single plug wiring connector.

“This real-time installation of a propane fuel system will provide fleets a basic understanding of the conversion process, from what's involved to things to consider; the audience will gain insight not typically available when making after-market alternative fuel system decisions," stated Kellie Walsh, executive director of the Greater Indiana Clean Cities.

According to the company, conversion to propane:

Saves time: “Since everything you need to convert your specific vehicle is included in the conversion kit, installs are able to be completed in half the time of other ‘universal’ systems,” the company said. “This means less downtime for a fleet – without having to sacrifice the quality of the system.”

Offers consistent installations: Alliance AutoGas noted it has engineered its Plug and Play System for consistent installations, no matter the installer. “A fleet of our Plug and Play autogas vehicles results in easier serviceability throughout the life of the vehicle, whether it’s vehicle 1 or vehicle 100,” Alliance said.

According to the company, the system can be installed on new or in-service vehicles. All wiring is a “plug and play” no cut install. Everything is bracketed and designed to be installed without any fabrication. By deploying these features, labor times and conversion costs are significantly reduced, the company concluded.