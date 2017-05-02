Cummins Westport said its new ISX12N will be manufactured in Cummins’ heavy-duty engine plant in Jamestown, NY, seen here. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

LONG BEACH, CA. Cummins Westport Inc. is updating and enhancing its lineup of model year 2018 natural gas engines, and will use the letter “N” to denote these models.

The company, which made the announcement at the start of the Alternative Clean Transportation Expo, said its revamped engine lineup is aimed at regional haul, vocational and transit, school bus, and refuse applications.

Cummins Westport said the B6.7N, L9N, and ISX12N engines feature Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board optional low NOx certification and on-board diagnostics. The company added that its new ISX12N features a redesigned fuel system with fewer parts and improved performance.

“Our 2018 product line demonstrates an important milestone in product development for Cummins Westport, creating a move to zero emissions strategy for our customers and industry,” said Rob Neitzke, president of Cummins Westport.

“We are particularly pleased that the ISX12N will join the L9N in offering our on-highway customers the benefits of performance and reliability at an ultra low emissions level described by California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District as equivalent to an electric vehicle,” he added.

“This move to zero emissions strategy means our customers can choose the most affordable path to zero-equivalent emissions with no commercial constraints on supply or technology readiness,” Neitzke noted.

The company also indicated that the ISX12N and L9N are the lowest certified NOx emission engines available in North America. NOx emissions are 90% lower than the current EPA limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr.

The ISX12N will be manufactured in Cummins’ heavy-duty engine plant in Jamestown, NY, while the L9N and the B6.7N are manufactured in Cummins plant in Rocky Mount, NC.