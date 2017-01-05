Dometic announced it is powering its Blizzard Turbo auxiliary air conditioner with eNow’s Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel system – making it the first solar-powered auxiliary A/C available for Class 8 sleeper trucks, according to the company.

The Dometic eNow solar-powered Blizzard Turbo auxiliary air conditioner harnesses the power of the sun to capture and store energy in the on-board battery system and distributed to various truck/trailer functions. Using solar to power the Dometic Blizzard Turbo A/C unit increases the life of the truck’s alternator and auxiliary battery system by reducing the alternator load at idle and over-the-road, while charging the battery more efficiently at its optimal voltage, the company said.

“With eNow’s solar-powered system, Class 8 drivers extend their run time and benefit from a significant cost-savings on diesel,” according to Dometic. “By adding solar technology to run their Dometic Blizzard Turbo auxiliary air, truck fleets eliminate the high costs associated with idling, fuel consumption, equipment maintenance and CO2 emissions. And as anti-idling laws quickly become the norm across the country, engine-off auxiliary air conditioning will be a necessity to keep drivers in a comfortable and quiet environment to which they are accustomed.”

For more information, contact 866 571 0175 or info@enowenergy.com.