Exotic's Henry Testa shows off Parker Hannifin's new low permeation natural gas fuel hose. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

INDIANAPOLIS. New natural gas fuel system hosing is coming online from one of Parker Hannifin’s major distributors, Exotic Automation & Supply, which is also firing up a new e-commerce website to support fleets operating alternative fueled vehicles (AFVs).

During a press conference here at the 2017 National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Work Truck Show, Henry Testa, group sales director for Exotic, highlighted one of Parker Hannifin’s latest components offerings: a new “low permeation” flexible fuel hose for natural gas vehicle fuel systems.

He also showcased the firm’s new e-commerce website – www.cng.exoticautomation.com – which is designed to help fleet operators with a convenient way to purchase genuine OEM replacement parts for vehicles operating on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and propane.

Testa said Exotic will provide fleet customers with free shipping of its genuine Parker Hannifin stock via its new e-commerce site, stressing that proper parts replacement is the key to maintaining life expectancy of AFVs.

“Proper filtration is the key to maximizing your CNG or propane conversion investment,” he stressed. “It is recommended to replace filters with every oil change to prevent harm to the engine.”