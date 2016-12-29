Landi Renzo USA, a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM), announced the industry's first natural gas EPA certification for the 2017MY Ford 6.8L V-10 Heavy Duty (HLDRE06.8B10) engine utilized in E-series trucks, including the E-450 Cutaway.

Landi Renzo said it has maintained both EPA & CARB certifications on the Ford 6.8L 2-valve V10 engine since 2014MY. The most recent 2017MY EPA certification makes it the industry’s first dedicated CNG application for the engine test group HLDRE06.8B10 under Ford’s gaseous fuel QVM program.

“With this significant achievement in hand, Landi Renzo anticipates a similar announcement in the coming weeks as it relates to successful pursuit of the highly coveted CARB certification for the same engine family,” according to the company.

“Continuing with a tradition of quality products available from Landi Renzo, our 6.8L V-10 Heavy Duty CNG system has been developed by some of the world's leading alternative fuel engineers and is available exclusively through Landi Renzo USA’s ship-thru partnership’s and certified installation network,” the company added.