Here's a still-in-the-concept-stage fuel cell vehicle Toyota is working on; the FCV Plus. Individual electric motors are tucked into each wheel on the FCV Plus, allowing Toyota to expand its wheelbase to the extreme edges of the body. That allowed the OEM to place the fuel cell between the front tires and the hydrogen tank way in the back, so it could fit four people into a vehicle that looks like a dune buggy from, say, Mars.