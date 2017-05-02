The all-new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, and the all-new 2018 Workhorse W-15 electric pickup truck will be featured at the Lake Michigan Consortium’s Green Drives Conference & Expo on Thursday, May 18, in Naperville, IL.

Three dozen green vehicles – from electric passenger vehicles to Class 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) and propane-powered work trucks – will be showcased at the 6th annual Clean Cities green-vehicle conference.

“If the lineup of national speakers isn’t impressive enough for you, then the vehicles at this year’s Green Drives will definitely make you want to attend,” said John Walton, chairman of Chicago Area Clean Cities. “Whether you are new to green-vehicle technologies or an expert, our goal is to connect you with the people, technologies, and funding sources that make clean vehicles and clean fuels a reality.”

Speakers and highlights of this year’s program include:

• John Davis, the host of MotorWeek, television’s longest-running automotive series

• Doyle Sumrall, managing director, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry

• Carlton Rose and Michael G. Britt, Sr., who are in charge of fleet operations for United Parcel Service and will highlight the company’s “Rolling Laboratory” of green vehicles

• 25 exhibitors and up to 40 green vehicles, with some available for test drives

• Businesses, municipalities and first responders will discuss steps they are taking to “go green” with their fleets

The one-day program is highly attended by commercial and government fleet administrators, as well as dealer principals, suppliers, and those working in clean tech and clean energy. Register for tickets at greendrives.eventbrite.com.

Workhorse Group Inc., an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of battery-electric vehicles, will reveal the W-15 electric pickup work truck with range extender for fleet usage at the ACT EXPO Conference on May 2 in Long Beach, CA. Green Drives will be just the second time the vehicle has been shown publicly.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which is making its debut this spring, is the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.