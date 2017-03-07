when hirschbach motor lines was named as a recipient of a 2016 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Brad Pinchuk, company president and CEO, noted that the honor belonged to everyone at the 48-state refrigerated truckload carrier and to its vehicle, system and component manufacturers. “Receiving this award is a reflection of a lot of hard work on the part of our mechanics and drivers who take great pride in how they maintain and operate our ...