With over 6,300 Class 8 tractors and approximately 60,000 trailers located throughout the United States, the Walmart truck fleet reaches far and wide. Walmart as a company reaches much further. That is why sustainability has become such a key goal for the company, which became the first retailer to sign on to the Science Based Targets Initiative in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement in December 2015. Walmart has committed to acquire half of its energy from renewable sources, ...