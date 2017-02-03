Fleets look for every fuel-economy advantage they can get, but for those operations that gross out in weight on nearly every trip, it’s not only the fuel economy that matters. It’s the overall vehicle weight. Ecology Recycling and Transportation Services is one of those fleets. With locations in California and Arizona, the fleet is the largest bulk waste and recyclables company west of the Mississippi with over 600 trucks. And every pound counts. “Contract waste hauling ...