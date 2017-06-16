Highlights from Movin’On by Michelin 2017

Serge Lafon, head of Group Michelin Truck, spoke with reporters during Michelin’s Movin’On sustainable mobility event this week. He said better, safer and cleaner mobility has been a trend within in the trucking industry for some time now, but that improvements still need to be made. “We have seen that over time, we need to improve the ride [of tires] because the trucks are getting so much time on the road,” he explained. “It still needs improvement, but we need to make sure that when we use materials that go in the direction of less rolling resistance then it doesn’t degrade, so we need to upgrade that and that’s what we’re doing. In terms of noise, it’s getting more and more important but there are not so many regulations. In coming years, we expect more regulations and especially in the low-end segments of the trucks – the less than 20-ton segment – will be more subsequent to regulations on noise in the future.”