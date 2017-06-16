Fleet Owner
Highlights from Movin’On by Michelin 2017

Jun 16, 2017
Comments 0
    The prototype of the Michelin Visionary Concept unveiled on the Michelin stand at Movin'On in Montreal. The tire is made from recycled materials and will never inflate, the company noted.

  • 061417MovinOnVisionTireGettysFOccART.jpg

    Terry Gettys, executive vice president of research and development at Michelin Group, unveiled the prototype of the concept during a press conference at Michelin’s Movin'On sustainable mobility event.  “It’s a tire that is connected with a vehicle that is connected with drivers that are connected,” he explained. “It’s a long-term concept which brings together our vision of all the elements of sustainable mobility. It’s a very realistic dream. All the components are current research initiatives at Michelin.” 

  • Canada Environmental Services work truck.jpg

    This Environmental Services Truck was on display during the Movin’On 2017 conference. The truck is equipped with Effenco Hybrid Solutions’ active start-stop technology system designed to shut down the engine of vocational trucks when they are stationary and to provide electric power to the vehicle equipment, cab, and chassis accessories.

  • Michelin Movin On Automation Panel Peter speaking.jpg

    Peter Sweatman, a co-founding principal at CAVita, discusses platooning and autonomous trucking at Michelin’s Movin’On Conference.

  • Michelin Serge Lafon.jpg

    Serge Lafon, head of Group Michelin Truck, spoke with reporters during Michelin’s Movin’On sustainable mobility event this week. He said better, safer and cleaner mobility has been a trend within in the trucking industry for some time now, but that improvements still need to be made. “We have seen that over time, we need to improve the ride [of tires] because the trucks are getting so much time on the road,” he explained. “It still needs improvement, but we need to make sure that when we use materials that go in the direction of less rolling resistance then it doesn’t degrade, so we need to upgrade that and that’s what we’re doing. In terms of noise, it’s getting more and more important but there are not so many regulations. In coming years, we expect more regulations and especially in the low-end segments of the trucks – the less than 20-ton segment – will be more subsequent to regulations on noise in the future.” 

  • Micheline Movin On Automation Panel.jpg

    (seated from left) Panelists Peter Sweatman, cofounding principal at CAVita; John Woodroffe, head of transportation safety analysis at University of Michigan; Steve Shladover, professor at University of California at Berkeley; Bernard Jacob, expert at IFSTTAR; and Jose Viegas, secretary-general at ITF are introduced before discussing heavy truck platooning and the autonomous roadmap during Michelin’s sustainable mobility event this week.

  • MichelinMovinOnRFID.jpg

    During its Movin'On 2017 Conference, Michelin noted that this year one out of two tires will be manufactured with RFID technology.

  • Movin On Big Tent.jpg

    The Big360 tent at Michelin’s Movin’On sustainable mobility event this week hosted thousands of attendees and speakers who discussed sustainable transportation efforts.

  • Movin On Chevy Bolt.jpg

    General Motors displayed its Chevy Bolt electric vehicle in the main area at this week’s Movin’On conference. The vehicle has 238 miles of range on a single chart, and contains Michelin tires. GM started delivering Bolts to consumers last year. 

  • Movin On Electric Boat.jpg

    A fully electric boat took Movin’On attendees on a tour of the Canal LaChine in Montreal this week.

  • Movin On Electric parcel truck.jpg

    This Class 4 Ford E-450 parcel truck on display at Movin’On has been converted to electric by Quebec-based company Nordresa. According to Marc Daigneault, director of engineering at Nordresa, the truck’s electric powertrain is comparable to that of a V8 diesel engine.

  • Movin On GM speaker.jpg

    Steven Kiefer, senior vice president of global purchasing for General Motors, speaks about the GM-Michelin partnership during the 2017 conference.

  • Movin On Green GT.jpg

    This Green GT is powered by a 100% electric-hydrogen engine and was available for Movin’On attendees to take out for a spin during the conference’s daily Ride and Drive events.

  • Movin On Next Mobility BMW speaker.jpg

    Andreas Klugescheid, head of steering governmental and external affairs and sustainability communications at BMW, explained that the global trends driving the future of mobile sustainability movement are the environment, urbanization, politics and regulations, economics, culture, and digitalization. Klugescheid spoke during a masterclass, “Next Mobility: Why urban transportation systems can be green, clean and efficient,” here at Michelin’s Movin On event. 

  • Movin On Next Mobility Kathrine speaker.jpg

    Kathrine Fjendbo Jørgensen, who works on public-private sustainable mobility projects for the city of Copenhagen, Denmark, explained there is a lot of congestion moving into cities, and Copenhagen is looking to support projects that encourage sharing electric mobility. 

  • Movin On Next Mobility speakers.jpg

    Andreas Klugescheid of BMW and Kathrine Fjendbo Jørgensen, who works on public-private sustainable mobility projects for the city of Copenhagen, Denmark, have been collaborating on a new mobility neighborhood project to address that alternative uses of parking space in Copehnhagen. They spoke spoke during a masterclass, “Next Mobility: Why urban transportation systems can be green, clean and efficient,” here at Michelin’s Movin On event. 

This week Michelin hosted its 2017 Movin’On Conference on sustainable mobility in Montreal, Que. The conference grounds hosted thousands of attendees and various seminars, workshops and brainstorming sessions that tackled upcoming regulations, sustainable transportation and community efforts, and new visionary tire concepts. Michelin also announced it will return to Montreal in 2018 for another conference.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s event. (Photos: Cristina Commendatore/Fleet Owner)

