It’s been a long time in the making and the scope and plan have changed from when we originally came up with the idea, but Run on Less is now a reality.

If you haven’t heard about it, the Run is a three-week one-of-a-kind cross-country roadshow. Real truckers from real fleets will be hauling real freight to showcase the advancements the trucking industry has made in fuel efficiency.

Starting in September six to 10 truck drivers with trucks spec’d with commercially available technologies will haul freight to various places around the country. The trucks will have different technologies on them, but all will be highway tractors

We will vet trucks and drivers but will not dictate what types of fuel saving technologies they can have on their trucks as long as they are available in the marketplace. We expect to see things like automated transmissions, 6x2 axles, tractor aerodynamic devices and trailer aerodynamic devices and more.

The goal of the Run is to demonstrate that 9.0 MPG — or more — is achievable today. We will track driver progress and dollars and carbon emissions saved during the run. All that information as well as info on the drivers and the trucks will be available at www.runonless.com.

The event will culminate at the North American Commercial Vehicle inaugural show where we will share date, finding and learnings.

The Run would not be possible without the help of our sponsors PepsiCo and Shell. Sponsorship opportunities are still available if you want be a part of Run on Less.

We are looking for fleets to participate too and are accepting applications now for that as well.

We’re excited about Run on Less and the chance for the trucking industry to show the world what we are doing to get the most out of a gallon of fuel.

Stay tuned for updates.