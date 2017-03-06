The company’s CNG systems also includes a fuel management module that fully integrates with the Rush Truck Centers (RTC) telematics platform. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

Momentum Fuel Technologies recently noted that its line of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system solutions for Class 6 through Class 8 trucks are compliant with the software upgrades expected as part of the OBD [onboard diagnostics] 2018 requirements, with its fuel system fully able to integrate with Cummins ISL-G and ISX12G natural gas engines.

Mike Zimmerman, Momentum’s general manager, noted in a statement that the company’s CNG systems also includes a fuel management module (FMM) that fully integrates with the Rush Truck Centers (RTC) telematics platform, allowing fleet managers to monitor their usage stats and better manage their fuel consumption.

The FMM houses the electronics, fuel filter and fuel-fill receptacles and is conveniently located where the driver fuels the truck, he said.

Momentum is a division of Rush Enterprises, which also owns RTC.

The CNG fuel system product line produced by Momentum includes six back-of-cab configurations, with fuel capacities of 70 DGE [diesel gallon equivalents], 75 DGE, 87 DGE, 115 DGE, 150 DGE and a new 175 DGE offering, plus three side-mount configurations of 30 DGE, 40 DGE and 45 DGE, along with various roof-mount configurations that integrate with multiple OEM refuse bodies.