Brent Nussbaum said his company wants to show the “success that can be achieved when pairing a trained and educated driver with the latest technologies in fuel efficiency.” (Photo: Nussbaum Transportation)

Seven fleets have agreed to have one of their trucks and drivers participate in Run on Less, a cross-country roadshow planned for later this year to showcase advancements in fuel efficiency.

“We’re excited to have these top fleets show how business can collaborate and innovate when it comes to efficiency,” said Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, which is overseeing the event. “Collectively, these fleets are leading the way in entrepreneurial solutions to help the trucking industry remain profitable while reducing its emissions.”

The participating fleets are Albert Transport, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, Hirschbach, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Nussbaum Transportation, Ploger Transportation, and U.S. Xpress.

Though some details are still being finalized, Roeth said the event is expected to begin on Sept. 6 and culminate at the new North American Commercial Vehicle show in Atlanta, taking place Sept. 25-28. Roeth noted several more fleets might still join Run on Less.

The vehicles involved in Run on Less will run their normal routes, and represent a variety of fleet sizes hauling different freight through multiple terrains. Three Freightliner Cascadias, two International ProStars and two Volvos will be used during Run on Less, Roeth said.

“Each fleet will fit its participating truck with its own combination of commercially available fuel-saving technologies, proving that there is more than one way to operate efficiently. They are also selecting drivers who have proven that their driving habits contribute to high fuel efficiency,” Roeth said.

He emphasized Run on Less is not a competition, but instead a joint way to illustrate the fuel economy possibilities that exist in today’s marketplace. He estimated a combined 35,000 miles will be driven during the event, and data will show the trucks achieve about 9 mpg.

“We are most excited to join Run on Less because we want to demonstrate the success that can be achieved when pairing a trained and educated driver with the latest technologies in fuel efficiency,” said Brent Nussbaum, CEO of Nussbaum Transportation.

Getotab will install its devices in the trucks to measure fuel usage, idle time and other information. Results and personal stories will be tracked on the Run on Less website.

Shell and PepsiCo are the title sponsors of the event, NAFCE said. In addition, Pilot Flying J is donating $1,000 in fuel to each participating fleet.