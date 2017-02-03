Volkswagen is near to finalizing the last of three settlements, amounting to $21.8 billion in penalties, which resulted from the German automaker’s use of “defeat devices” in their 2.0L and 3.0L diesel vehicles. While the majority of these funds will address civil claims, $2.7 billion will be directed to the Environmental Mitigation Trust, which will fund state-level clean transportation grant programs. These funds present the greatest opportunity for fleets and equipment ...