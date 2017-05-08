With the legal processes surrounding the Volkswagen settlements still very much underway, state agencies and fleets alike are left with many unanswered questions: When will the funds be available? What types of projects can I apply for? How much could I receive? Fortunately, recent news on the nomination of Wilmington Trust as well as the actions of some first-mover states has started to remove these uncertainties and provide answers to these questions. Each state is now following its ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to The VW settlement , you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.